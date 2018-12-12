How to Snag Free Bagels From Panera for the Rest of the Month

Carb lovers, rejoice!

Panera Bread is giving out free bagels for the rest of the year, and all you have to do to get yours is sign up for the chain’s rewards program.

To sign up, head to panerabread.com to create your account, after which you may proceed to head to any of the chain’s U.S. locations for your free bagel.

The bagel deal is for new members only, and customers who sign up for the program can redeem one free bagel per day through Dec. 31. The deal will automatically be rewarded into your MyPanera account and is not available for online or kiosk orders.

The offer cannot be redeemed for other pastries or bagel packs, and cream cheese and other spreads are not included.

Usually, the reward for signing up for a MyPanera account is a free bagel or pastry, so a month of free bagels is a definite upgrade to the program. However, prospective members should act fast if they want to take full advantage of the promotion, which is already nearly half over.

Naturally, Twitter is fully enjoying the deal, with many people already having taken advantage of the situation.

“Just found out I get a free bagel daily at Panera for the whole month,” one person wrote. “They are gonna know me.”

“Panera’s free daily bagel in the month of December is a blessing to my bank account,” added another.

Panera: Have a free bagel every day in December! Also Panera: Our locations are all closed on December 25th. sowhatisthetruth.gif — 🕎 Joe Kessler 📚 (@lesserjoke) December 11, 2018

“Panera giving me a free bagel every day is the closest we’ll ever get to world peace,” someone else joked.

so panera sent us a coupon last week for a free bagel every day until the end of the year and i’ve literally gone everyday since then to get a free bagel and look what my mom said pic.twitter.com/gXhABMKkbn — meighan (@meg_nog) December 5, 2018

Panera’s deal isn’t the only one that offers free food for rewards members, as chains like Baskin-Robbins, Cinnabon, Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, TGI Fridays and more all offer incentives for signing up for their own programs.

