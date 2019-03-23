Frank Shamrock: UFC Fighter Leaves Dog Tied up at Airport for Days

Former UFC fighter Frank Shamrock is under fire for leaving a dog tied up in a parking garage for four days.

Shamrock may be facing charges of animal cruelty, according to a report by PEOPLE. The 46-year-old admitted to police that he left his mother’s dog, Zelda, in the bed of his pickup truck for four days while he was away in another state. He claimed that there were no other care options for the “old dog with a goofy hip.”

The Dallas Police Department were notified of Zelda’s position on March 6. The caller said that they had seen Zelda, a 7-year-old Labrador mix, in the bed of the truck when they left Dallas on March 4. When they arrived back from their trip two days later, she was still there days later.

Animal Services picked up Zelda and took her into protective custody. An animal cruelty investigation is underway, and the Dallas Police Department told reporters that it expects to file charges against Shamrock. He will likely face one count of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals for “abandoning an animal without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person.” This is a Class A midsemeanor in Texas.

Shamrock agreed to relinquish ownership of Zelda to a rescue center. She was transferred to the Russel E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, run by the SPCA of Texas. She remains in their care at this time.

Shamrock did try to find accommodations for Zelda, as shown in posts on Facebook. The pro fighter asked fans and friends in the area to take care of her while he was away, but finding no options, he got desperate.

“Can anyone take a dog today in Dallas Texas?” Shamrock wrote alongside a picture of Zelda on March 2. “My mom has to give her dogs away as she can’t care for them anymore. We will be at Dallas Love Field Airport by 4pm and flights at 5pm.”

“Dog lovers please help Zelda is a great guard dog and she has protected my mom for years,” he continued. “I have called every shelter and no kill pet center within 200 miles. Now I have to fly home and need some help.”

Shamrock admitted to leaving Zelda tied up in an interview with WFAA-TV, but said that he is an “animal lover” at heart. He promised to cooperate with the investigation.

“They can charge me with whatever. I will show up,” said. “It is what it is. I’m not hiding in any way. It’s an unfortunate and terrible thing. I’m an animal lover and I ran away crying. … It’s an old dog — no one wants a 6 1/2, 7-year-old dog with a goofy hip.”