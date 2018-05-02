Laura Ingraham Helps Fox News Continue Cable Dominance

As Fox News continues its dominance as the No. 1 cable news channel, host Laura Ingraham has been an integral part, according to a new report.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News averaged nearly 2.4 million primetime viewers during the month of April, per a news release from the network. This climbs above “CNN’s 1,040,000 and MSNBC’s 1,934,000” reported total viewers for the month.

Ingraham’s nightly show, The Ingraham Angle, helped the network earn their top spot by becoming one of the top four shows in all of primetime cable news. She is joined by fellow Fox News shows Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The Ingraham Angle “averaged 2.5 million in total viewers,” and topped even Carlson in the Adults 25-54 demo.

Ultimately, Hannity grabbed the number one cable news spot for the month, garnering 678,000 in the adults 25-54 demo, and nearly 3.3 million total viewers.

Earlier this year the first quarter 2018 cable news ratings came in and revealed that Fox News is the No. 1 channel, and Hannity the most-watched program.

According to that report, this marked “65 consecutive quarters” that Fox dominated “as the highest-rated cable news channel in both total day and primetime.”

During the first quarter of 2018, Fox News “averaged 1,445,000 million in total viewers” and “led basic cable in total viewers.” The new report also details that Fox News is No. 1 network in total daytime and prime-time (8-11 p.m. ET) viewers.

Meanwhile, the April ratings for Fox Business topped CNBC for the 11th consecutive month. CNBC recorded four-year lows.

In addition to the total network domination, Hannity is the No. 1 cable news show in total viewers, followed by Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, and Special Report with Bret Baier.

While Hannity and Ingraham are both clearly very popular Fox News hosts, another of the network’s hosts, Chris Wallace, recently proved he was as well.

Wallace has an impressive familiarity Q Score of 31, which makes him one of the most recognizable faces and names in broadcast journalism. Q Scores are measurements used by the entertainment industry to indicate the level of popularity for a celebrity or brand.

The son of legendary journalist Mike Wallace, Chris Wallace has been the host of Fox News Sunday since 2003, when he replaced the previous host, Tony Snow.

Prior to that, the well-respected anchor had been the anchor of the Sunday edition of NBC Nightly News, a moderator for Meet the Press, and a chief White House correspondent. Wallace also worked with ABC News and Nightline for many years, and was the senior correspondent for Primetime Thursday.