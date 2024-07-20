Controversial Ex-Fox News Anchor Dies: Lou Dobbs Was 78
Lou Dobbs and Fox parted ways in the wake of the 2020 election.
Lou Dobbs, the controversial former Fox Corporation media personality, has died, according to a statement shared on his X account. He was 78. No cause of death was given.
Dobbs, who also previously worked for CNN, was known for his long reign as host of Lou Dobbs Tonight on Fox Business, the sister channel to Fox News. Fox canceled the program in early 2021. Dobbs drew controversy many times over the years, especially during the 2020 election. He was infamously named in the Smartmatic lawsuit for broadcasting conspiracy theories about the election results.
