Former Vice President Mike Pence's Farewell Post Draws Surprise From Social Media

During his final hours as vice president, Mike Pence shared a farewell message to Americans that parked plenty of chatter on social media due to a glaring omission. Tuesday night, with just hours left until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were set to step into the White House in their new roles, Pence took to Twitter to share four photos from his time as vice president. Notably missing from all four pictures, however, was former President Donald Trump

Shared to the new archived account, Pence thanked Americans "for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years." He said doing so "has been the greatest honor of my life." Accompanying the message were four pictures, one showing him with former second lady, Karen Pence, two of him and his family, and one of him standing in front of an American flag. Trump did not appear in any of the photos, nor did Pence make mention of him in his tweet.

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years, it has been the greatest honor of my life. On behalf of our Wonderful Second Lady, Karen Pence, and our entire Family, Thank You and God Bless America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/chbcBfvmB9 — Vice President Mike Pence Archived (@VP45) January 19, 2021

According to numerous reports, Pence and Trump's relationship seemed to fracture during their final days in office, with the divide deepening following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which Trump has been impeached for inciting and during which the president’s supporters chanted, "Hang Mike Pence." The two reportedly had limited communication in the days that followed, and in a notable divide, Pence opted to attend Biden and Harris' wearing in ceremonies rather than the former president’s farewell celebration. Given this history, him omitting Trump from his farewell message sparked plenty of discussion online.