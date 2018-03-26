Former NFL Player Derrick Mason Indicted on Domestic Assault Charges

Derrick Mason, a former Tennessee Titans wide receiver, was recently indicted on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

The charge stems from an October 2017 incident where a woman that the 44-year-old had been dating told authorities that he grabbed hold of her neck and then slapped her and hit her in the stomach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Wrap reports that in December 2017 she contradicted those claims in a preliminary court hearing.

Initially, Mason was charged with felony aggravated assault involving strangulation, but that was reduced to the misdemeanor assault charge.

He is currently out of jail after posting bond.

Mason was drafted by the Tennessee Oilers in 19997 and stayed with the team after they changed their name to the Tennessee Titans.

He later went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Jets and the Houston Texans, finally leaving the NFL in 2011.

Most recently, Mason hosted a sports talk show on Nashville’s 102.5 The Game, but was placed on leave following his arrest.

Mason isn’t the only NFL player to make headlines lately, as former Miami Dolphins star Jonathan Martin was recently arrested after sharing a photo on his Instagram page that caused police to believe he was making threats against his former prep school, Harvard-Westlake.

Martin was detained and Harvard-Westlake closed for the day. Students and faculty were instructed to stay away for their own safety.

Police also saw the photo of a gun and bullets, which included text that read, “When you’re a bully victim [and] a coward your options are suicide, or revenge,” as a possible threat to his ex-teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, as he tagged their Instagram accounts in the picture.

Law enforcement brought Martin in on Friday and, while he has not been formally charged with any crime as of yet, he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

“The individual we believe to be responsible for the social media post has been detained and the investigation is ongoing,” police are said to have told TMZ.

Previously, Martin was in the news after accusing both Pouncey and Incognito of abusing him physically and emotionally during his time playing with the Miami Dolphins.

The two men claimed that they were “harmlessly” hazing him, but an NFL investigation determined and ruled that Martin’s claims had validity and that he was harassed. As was previously noted, Martin is no longer an NFL player, but Pouncey still plays for the Dolphins and Incognito plays for the Buffalo Bills.