Forensic Artist Predicts What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Child Will Look Like

The world may still be months away from meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child, but a forensic artist is giving a first look at what the little prince or princess may look like.

Following the Monday announcement by Kensington Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcoming their first child together this Spring, United States-based forensic artist Joe Mullins got to work creating portraits of what the child may look like.

Should the baby be a girl, Mullins predicts that she will take after her mother and have Markle’s brown eyes and black hair. Should the little one be a prince, Mullins believe that he will have blue eyes and brown hair.

Mullins, who has worked in forensics for 17 years, compiled the images after studying photos of the Duke and Duchess and then putting together mock-ups, taking into consideration the parents’ colouring, predominant genes, features, and complexions. He used the same process to predict the appearance of other celebrity babies, including Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri, as well as the children of both Madonna and Britney Spears. Mullins even predicted the looks of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children in 2012.

Regardless of what the little prince or princess looks like, they have already nabbed their spot in the line to the royal throne, falling in seventh in the line of succession. The little royal falls behind his father, Prince Harry, who was bumped to sixth place following the birth of Prince Louis in April.

Currently, Prince Charles is first in line to the throne, followed by his son, Prince William, and his three children with Kate Middleton: Prince George, the future heir, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The birth of the new royal will bump Prince Andrew to eighth in the line of succession and his children – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – down to ninth and tenth. Should Prince William and Kate Middleton have a fourth child, Prince Harry, along with the royals below him in the line of succession, will once again shift down a spot.

Although bets are currently rolling in as to what moniker the royal baby will be given, with top choices seeming to be Diana, Victoria, Arthur, and Philip, it is possible that Harry and Markle’s child will not bear a name styled with an HRH or prince or princess title, as a decree by King George V in 1917 limited those titles.