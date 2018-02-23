Florida School Shooting Survivor: Democrats Aren’t Coaching Us

One of the Florida school shooting survivors has spoken out against reports that they are being coached by Democrats.

During a news report on CNN, a conservative commentator suggested that the school-shooting-survivors-turned-student-activists must have been “hijacked by left-wing groups,” because they could not have “planned a nation-wide rally” on their own.

In response, Brandon Abzug refuted the allegation, calling it “despicable” and adding, “To say that just because were young we can’t make a difference is not right.”

Delaney Tarr, another survivor of the shooting, also spoke up about the rallies the survivors have been leading, explaining that “it felt wrong to not take advantage” of the “platform” they were given to speak out about gun control.

“We are all very well-educated on government and policy,” Tarr added.

Following the tragedy, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for a review of mental health reforms.

“Next week in Tallahassee, I’m going sit down with state leaders, we’re going have a real conversation about two things: How do we make sure when a parent is ready to send their child to school, in Florida, that parent knows that child is going to be safe?” Scott said during a joint news conference.

“Number two: How do we make sure that this individual with mental illness does not touch a gun? We need to have a real conversation so we have public safety for our schools in this state,” Scott continued.

“They’re committed to provide the resources and have a real conversation about how do we make sure we have public safety. I want to make sure that my children, my grandchildren, yours, everybody in this state, can wake up and be safe. I’m going to stay here and do everything I can,” Scott added.

Scott isn’t the only governor who has been affected by the violent shooting. In the days after the tragic Parkland, Florida shooting, Ohio’s governor softened his Second Amendment stance on his campaign website.

CNN reports that the page was previously titled, “Defending the Second Amendment,” and featured photos of Ohio Gov. John Kasich in an ammunition store.

Sometime in the days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, the page title was changed to “COMMON SENSE ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT,” and much of the verbiage was altered as well.

“John Kasich supports the Second Amendment and has signed multiple bills to protect gun rights. As a pragmatic conservative, Governor Kasich also recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation’s problems,” the page description now reads. “In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings – many with the use of semi-automatic weapons. Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action.”