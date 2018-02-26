Stoneman Douglas High School Wins State Championship 11 Days After School Shooting

It’s been 11 days since the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida where 14 students and three teachers lost their lives when a former student opened fire inside the school. In the following days there have been tears, grief, anger and protest.

But on Sunday the students finally had reason to smile again. The Stoneman Douglas High School boys hockey team won state championship title.

#BREAKING: 11 days ago, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School experienced an unspeakable shooting tragedy that left 17 people dead and many others injured. Today its varsity hockey program is state champions. Eagles win 7-4 over Jesuit at Germain Arena. @NBC2 — Joe Putrelo (@Joe_Putrelo) February 25, 2018

“11 days ago, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School experienced an unspeakable shooting tragedy that left 17 people dead and many others injured,” NBC2 reporter Joe Putrelo reported. “Today its varsity hockey program is state champions.”

The Stoneman Douglas Eagles, despite being the lowest-ranked team still in their bracket, went on to defeat top-seeded East Lake 3-1 and Jesuit High School 7-4 in consecutive matches on Sunday at Germain Arena in Estero, Florida.

“We came into the game knowing we had to give it our all to get the win and that’s what we did and now we get to bring the trophy back to the best high school in America.” forward Joey Zenobi said in an interview with Petrulo after the match.

In the days since the shooting students have been actively protesting for gun control, arguing that shooter Nikolas Cruz was able to legally purchase the AR-15 rifle that murdered 17 people far too easily.

“How is is that easy?” student Samuel Zeif asked President Trump during a listening session at the White House on Wednesday. “To buy this type of weapon. How have we not stopped this after Columbine, after Sandy Hook? I’m sitting with a mother that lost her son. It’s still happening. In Australia there was a shooting at a school in 1999. You know after that they took a lot of ideas, they put legislation together, and they stopped it. Can anyone here guess how many shootings there have been in schools since then in Australia? Zero.”

