Florida Shooting Victim’s Mother Blasts President Trump on Live TV

A mother of one of the high school shooting victims in Florida recently went on live TV and blasted President Trump.

This is heartbreaking. It's hard to watch. But this mom needs to be heard. She lost her daughter Alyssa yesterday during the school shooting in Florida. Today, she's making funeral arrangements. Our thoughts and prayers are with her.https://t.co/zaCq1D1vqX — Michaela Pereira (@Michaela) February 15, 2018

Lori Alhadef, the mother of Alyssa Alhadef, appeared on HLN to speak about her daughter, but the topic quickly turned to the U.S. President.

After describing the morning she dropped her daughter off at school for the last time, Alhadef asked, "How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school? How do they get through security?"

She eventually spoke directly to Donald Trump, saying, "You can stop guns from getting into these children's hands! Put metal detectors at every entrance to the school!"

"What can you do? You can do a lot," Alhadef added. "This is not fair to our families that our children go to school and have to get killed!"

CNN aired the clip from its affiliate network, leaving anchor Brooke Baldwin and Rep. Ted Deutch in tears.

Wow. Victim’s mother in Florida delivers strong message to @realDonaldTrump — followed by emotional reaction from @BrookeBCNN (abridged version of video via CNN) pic.twitter.com/ZFYP3GdgCj — Rachid Haoues (@RachidRouis) February 15, 2018

On Thursday, President Trump delivered a speech regarding the school shooting in Florida but did not utter the word "gun" during it.

As CBS News reported, the President spoke to the nation from the Diplomatic Room of the White house, saying, "Today, I speak to a nation in grief. Yesterday, a school filled with innocent children and caring teachers became the scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil."

"To every parent, teacher and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do to ease your pain," Trump continued. "We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school."

"We must work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life," President Trump later added.

While his speech did not include any mention of guns, the U.S. President did state that he plans to visit Parkland, Florida, the city where the tragic shooting took place.

Following the tragedy on Wednesday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his feelings about what had happened. "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," the President tweeted.

His wife Melania Trump also shared a message of support for the Florida community who had been rocked by the senseless violence. "My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers," the First Lady wrote.