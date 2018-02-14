Social Media Reacts to Shooting at Florida High School: ‘Praying for All Involved’

It has been reported that a shooting has taken place at a high school in Florida and people on social media are “praying for all involved.”

“Hoping for a quick & safe resolution to the shooting at Douglas High in Parkland, [Florida] Going to say it again: we need gun law reform now, & it is never too soon to talk about it,” wrote one Twitter user.

“15th school shooting of the year happened today in Florida. 45 days into the year we are averaging 1 school shooting every 3 days,” another pointed out.

A tweet from the Broward County Sheriffs office revealed the tragic news and explained what was being done.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here’s what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

As soon as the news was released Twitter users took to the social media site to share their support and sympathy over the senseless act.

“Hoping everyone in the school shooting that’s ongoing in Florida are safe. Thinking of you all,” said one concerned news-watcher.

“Prayers go out to the families and students affected by the high school shooting in Florida,” tweeted another.

Many are expressing their frustration and fear about the situation.

According to Gun Violence Archive, 138 people have died from gun violence in Florida in 2018 alone. That number may now grow given the school shooting in Stoneman Douglas High School All of this is so so awful. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 14, 2018

“Again and again and again and again … and yet, nothing changes. And that, as a parent of a school shooting survivor, is what’s more maddening and upsetting,” said one woman. “Why don’t we value life more?”

“Another school shooting in Florida.. this is so terrible. 20 people injured and the shooter is still active. I am so terrified to send my daughter to school,” tweeted a worried parent.

Once again, gun violence shatters lives with another school shooting. We need sensible gun control, like background checks and tracing of weapons. My heart breaks for the families affected & my thanks to the first responders in Florida — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) February 14, 2018

Not long after law enforcement arrived on scene, the Broward county school board begin tweeting information about the shooting.

“Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site,” they explained in their first tweet.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available, a subsequent tweet read.