Florida Department of Health Warns of Sea Lice Outbreak

The Florida Department of Health is warning beachgoers about a recent outbreak of sea lice along the state’s shores.

Travelers headed to Florida to escape the summer heat with a dip in the ocean are facing an annoying threat, as a recent outbreak of sea lice, tiny jellyfish larvae and jellyfish cells, have left dozens with red and itchy rashes, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Beaches along the state’s northwest shore, including those in and around popular summer destination Pensacola, are posted with purple flags to warn swimmers of the pesky creatures, which are common along beaches during the summer as the water warms.

On Tuesday, the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards posted a video to their Facebook reminding beachgoers of the purple flags.

“What a gorgeous day out here on Pensacola beach we are flying green flags with calm surf conditions. We also have purple flags in the air due to sea lice (small jelly fish),” the post read, adding “please remember to drink plenty of water and apply lots of sunscreen. We hope everyone has a beautiful Tuesday!”

While sea lice do not pose a serious health concern, they can leave beachgoers with mild rashes that itch and typically present as bumps and swells, commonly dubbed “sea poisoning,” “sea critters,” or “ocean itch.” The rashes are oftentimes mistaken for chickenpox, measles, or venereal disease, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health.

“They aren’t very intense, which is why we call them sea lice and not sea hornets or sea wasps. It’s just one of those you have to deal with when you go into the Gulf of Mexico. You are a land animal and the Gulf is not our native environment,” Dave Greenwood, the director of public safety for Pensacola beaches, said.

Sea lice outbreaks are not entirely uncommon, with the Department of Health claiming that it’s possible they have been happening periodically for centuries. Most notably, a possible 1903 outbreak was said to be the “year we were all poisoned… with some kind of rash which set up an intense itching,” according to a resident at the time.

More recently, during the summer of 2016, sea lice was confirmed in South Walton and Santa Rosa Beaches and moved west towards Alabama.

While health officials are not strictly recommending staying out of the water, they are recommending that beachgoers wear less clothing when they take a dip in the ocean, as sea lice tends to get caught in the fabric. It is recommended that women wear two-piece bathing suits and that everyone avoids wearing t-shirts in the water. It is also advised that those who have entered the water change and shower as soon as possible.

For those who do develop the itchy rash, antihistamine creams, calamine lotion, and oatmeal baths can help.