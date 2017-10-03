People Are Furious at Mom With Ripped Abs One Week After Giving Birth

Australian trainer Chontel Duncan gave birth to her second child on Sept. 20, and one week later her shredded abs were fully visible again.

The 28-year-old mom shared a series of photos with fans on Instagram, one from the day of her scheduled c-section and two others taken one week postpartum. She posed for the latter in a black low-rise thong and a white bra, showing off her flat stomach and trim figure.

“Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative think before you type. Everyone is unique and different in their own special way. There is no ‘one’ journey or one way, this is my ‘normal,’ ” she wrote on Instagram.

As someone who drew major attention for working out up until days before giving birth, she attempted to squash haters before they could criticize her. “I am only one person, so therefore I cannot possible relate to everyone’s experience. If your instant response isn’t positive I challenge you to see beyond your negativity and find the kindness within,” she continued.

But this plea for positivity didn’t stop people from accusing her of sharing false photos or lying about her pregnancy.

“Where is the c-section scar and or bandage protecting it? They don’t go away in just a week,” one user wrote. Another added, “Girl where you had that 8 pounds baby? I just had a 7 pounds and I look so big!”

“I’m not sure I believe this is post pregnancy. Seems pretty unbelievable and unrealistic for any normal woman. I think it’s a disservice to tout this as normal or achievable or even healthy,” a follower commented on Duncan’s post, which she shared two weeks after welcoming son Swayde.

Others were simply envious of the fit model’s trim body so soon after welcoming a child: “Idk what this girl is taking about. I wish my body was like that normally and I haven’t had any kids.”

But despite the haters, Duncan continued to tell her birth and recovery story to her more than 600,000 Instagram followers.

“I was blessed to conceive, blessed to experience no sickness, I did experience discomfort & tiredness, but overall I had a very enjoyable pregnancy,” Duncan says. “Could not be more grateful.”

“I grew a full term 8 pound baby, delivering through c-section on the 20th Sept which is when that bump photo was taken. A week later I took my first ‘post pregnancy’ progression photo.”

The trainer, who co-owns a high-intensity interval training studio with her husband, wrote that she’ll begin her post-baby recovery plan next week — three weeks postpartum — while waiting for her doctor’s approval to exercise.

“In a weeks time I start my very own 8 week transformation program @hiit_australia,” she said, “For the first few weeks it will be all about the nutrition plan. When I am given the all clear I will incorporate light walking and eventually be able to go back to training. I plan to keep you all up to date as I find my new routine as a mummy of 2 beautiful blessings.”

Duncan first gained attention when she stood side-by-side for a photo with an expectant friend while pregnant with now 18-month-old son Jeremiah. Her tiny bump compared to her friend’s considerably larger stomach led haters to accuse her of malnutrition while carrying the boy, but she gave birth to a healthy baby, now two times over.