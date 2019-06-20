‘First Responders Live’ Host Josh Elliott Gives Health Update on ATV Driver Who Crashed After High-Speed Chase

Josh Elliott delivered an update after an ATV driver led police on a high-speed chase on the Fox reality show First Responders Live. The host told TMZ the man, who collided with a car on the ATV, is alive and well.

First Responders Live premiered on June 12. The first episode of the season featured the Baton Rouge, Louisiana incident involving the reckless ATV driver on the run from police, according to Elliott. The show’s cameras tagged along with police and other first responders, giving viewers a glimpse into how they handled the crash and even cared for the driver.

Elliott said it wasn’t initially part of the plan to embed with paramedics, calling it “dumb luck.”

“What was interesting about it to was we were embedded, not just with the police officer who was a part of the chase there at the end, but we were also with the two paramedics who then showed up,” Elliott told TMZ.

He shared with curious viewers that the man was on the mend following the crash. His recovery is due, for the most part, to the care of police and paramedics on the scene, Elliott told TMZ. Paramedics weren’t initially on the scene, Elliott explained, so police sprang into action after the crash occurred.

He explained that once the crash occurred, the situation changed and became “life and death.” Lucky for the crash victim, police knew what to do and calmly got to work saving his life. Elliott didn’t reveal the extent of the man’s injuries, but it sounded from his interview that it was pretty serious.

“It was the police who actually offered the immediate first aid, I mean that was a critical situation. that was life and death, at least for the moment and it was the police officers who were actually applying the aid,” he said.

Elliot noted that police didn’t cause the crash, but rather the injured man himself. He also said one thing he hopes First Responders Live will show viewers, is how police, firefighters and paramedics work together in these types of situations.

“They wanted to make it clear that this wasn’t something that the police chase of the guy caused to happen,” Elliott said during his TMZ interview. “This is a guy who was driving like that — just insanely — through the streets of Baton Rouge. They were trying to bring this to an end peacefully.”

“They can only do some much there,” he continued.

First Responders Live airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.