Final Presidential Debate: Donald Trump Blames Stimulus Check Holdup on Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump continued to place blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over stalled federal stimulus package talks during the final presidential debate. When asked by moderator Kristen Welker why Trump has not been able to get Americans help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump responded b saying it's because of Pelosi and that he wants to send help their way.

Welker quipped back that "you're the President" after Trump redirected the blame onto Pelosi's shoulders. Trump reminded Welker that he stills need to get a plan sent to him that is agreed upon by both sides, "That's one of the reasons why I think we're going to take over the house because Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to approve anything." He added that the reason he believes she is holding things up is that she "doesn't want to have any victories" prior to the Nov. 3 election, "We are ready, willing and able to do something." Trump then told Welker that they have already approved three proposals but she won't give her approval because, as Trump explains, she feels "it hurts her politically." This has remained Trump's gripe with Pelosi throughout the duration of discussions, claiming that nothing will get through until after the election.

Talks over getting a relief plan together before the election did recently take a step forward. On Thursday, Pelosi said the two sides have come together closer than they were before this week, though two issues remain. Pelosi said state and local funding and liability protections of businesses are two sticking points in the deal. Despite this, Pelosi noted "we're just about there" in giving her estimation. Over the past few weeks, Trump has continued to press Pelosi over the stalled talks. On Twitter, the two have gone back and forth at one another as Trump has, on multiple occasions, called her out for being the problem when it comes to the talks on a relief fund. In order to get something together before the Nov. 3 election, policy makers will need to get something together rather quickly as their remains less than two weeks to go before the polls close.