Figure Skater John Coughlin’s Family ‘Devastated’ by His Suicide

U.S. figure skater John Coughlin’s family is “devastated” following his sudden death at the age of 33.

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, John Coughlin,” his family says in a statement sent by Fireworks Sports Marketing, according to PEOPLE. “John was a true champion on and off the ice, devoted to his family and passionate about his life in skating.”

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of warm thoughts and prayers from the international athletic community and deeply touched by the love that John would have been so proud to have felt,” the statement continues. “John was the definition of compassionate friend, competitive athlete, and enthusiastic performer.”

“We have only the fondest of memories of a life well lived and send him our love and prayers, finding some solace in the knowledge that he is now reunited with his loving mother,” the family adds. “We will announce details about service arrangements in the near future.”

Coughlin passed away in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, his sister, Angela Luane, announced on Facebook. His death, which came just one day after he was suspended from U.S. Figure Skating, is believed to have been the result of suicide.

Since his death, Coughlin’s former coach Dalilah Sappenfield has created a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money to cover his funeral expenses.

“On January 18, 2019 our beloved friend, mentor, student, and role model was taken from us way too soon,” Sappenfield writes on the GoFundMe page. “John Coughlin was an ambassador to figure skating and was loved by so many around the world. John lost everything….his name, reputation, his ability to earn a living and what he loved most, skating.”

“Words on social media can be just as powerful as a bullet. Unfortunately, the accusations that were made public before no distinguishing factors about what’s actually being investigated led to so much misinformation being spread around,” it continues. “For John this was too much. He wanted to be heard but couldn’t be and wasn’t allowed to be. It’s with such heavy heart that we will be saying goodbye to this amazingly kind soul.”

The page has raised more than $32,000 of its $40,000 goal.

Coughlin, a Kansas City native, was a two-time U.S. Pairs Champion alongside Caitlin Yankowskas (2011) and Caydee Denney (2012). He also worked as a coach, TV commentator and skater with U.S. Figure Skating and the International Skating Union.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).