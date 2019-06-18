Famous ‘Dragon Girl’ With Plethora of Tattoos Gets Her Eyeballs Tattooed Blue

Amber Luke, also known as the “dragon girl,” has added a new body modification to her famous collection of piercings and tattoos: bright blue eyeballs.

Luke has turned her fascination with body modifications into a career as an Instagram influencer and a model. With over 130 tattoos all over her body and face, she is the definition of looking how you like and liking how you look. However, her most drastic change, blue tattoos on her eyeballs, has even some of her most devoted followers scratching their heads.

Luke got her distinctive eyeball tattoos sometime in the spring of 2017. The model was just starting to pick up a huge following on Instagram, and she unveiled her startling eyes in a selfie video. The model had the whites of her eyes all around her irises colored a bright, icy blue, with the centers remaining her natural brown-hazel color. In her post, she tagged a user with the handle “@bslicedotcom,” and another named Ethan Bramble. It was not immediately clear who did the work for her.

Luke’s look has evolved a lot since then, but the blue eyes remain at the center of her strange appearance. These days, her hair is dyed a bright blue to match the color, and the tattoos on her skin have crept up even further along her body. The 24-year-old has patterns, designs and symbols up to her throat like a turtleneck, and a few on her face as well.

A thorny heart and and upside down cross are just below her right eye, and the word “savage” is scrawled in script under the other. Two more words are written along each of her cheeks, and half of a mandala design peeks out from under her hairline.

Look has piercings galore as well, including a few surface piercings around her eyes and brow on her face. Elsewhere, her tattoos include eerie portraits of people, fanned out fractal patterns and the artistic likenesses of animals.

Other than her eyes, however, her most distinctive body modification is likely her tongue. Luke had her tongue split, creating two prehensile ends not unlike that of a serpent. She takes the opportunity to poke it out mischievously in many of her photoshoots, adding to her air of mystery.

Her next venture will stick with the theme of the tongue: fangs. Luke explained to the Mail Online that she has been wearing prosthetic fangs for a while now to try out the look, and she intends to make them permanent as soon as possible.

“I decided on the fangs two years ago – I knew I wanted them as part of my look. One day I want to get permanent ones,” she explained, adding: “I plan on getting tattooed while in Melbourne by at least four different artists, and I’m planning on four sessions of fat sculpting on my stomach and butt.”

Luke is a native of New South Wales, Australia, although these days she spends a lot of time in the U.S., particularly Los Angeles.