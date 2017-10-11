Facebook and Instagram Are Down

Bad news social media users. For a large number of Facebook and Instagram users, the platforms are down at the moment.

Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9

RT if you’re also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

Around 11:11 a.m. EST, users began to report issues and it appears that the outage has spread.

A handful of different services like Down Detector and Outage Report shows a large number of Facebook users experiencing issues.

At this time, the most affected areas of the outage include the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as Europe.

Facebook API is being reported as experiencing lag. Customers may experience delays or errors publishing to FB. We expect resolution soon. — SocialFlow (@SocialFlow) October 11, 2017

Some users are able to access their Facebook News Feed but many are having issues attempting to post updates and share on their network.

A smaller number of users are also having problems with Instagram. While there are issues with Instagram, the outage doesn’t seem to be as widespread.

Facebook gave a statement to Mashable to explain that the company is aware of the issues.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram,” a Facebook spokesperson told Mashable. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”