Everything We Know About Mail-Bomb Suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. has been arrested by authorities as a suspect in the string of pipe bombs mailed this week to prominent democrats and media critics of President Donald Trump.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested around 11 a.m. in a parking lot in Plantation, Florida, west of Fort Lauderdale. The arrest comes a day since a series of pipe bombs were delivered or intercepted as they were being sent to to multiple prominent Democratic politicians and media, including the offices of CNN and the homes of President Barack Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

According to the New York Times, Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, facing up to 58 years in prison if convicted.

Take a look at everything we know about the suspect reportedly involved in the pipe bomb threats that have captured national attention to weeks before the midterm elections.

A Criminal History

Sayoc, a registered Republican born in New York according to the outlet, has a lengthy criminal history in Florida that includes felony theft, drug and fraud charges. He was convicted of theft in 2014 and 2013, and battery in 2013.

He was also previously charged for making a bomb threat back in 2002. The ruling in that case was not immediately clear on Friday, according to the The Daily Beast.

Work Past

The 56-year-old suspect once listed his occupation as “manager,” according to the New York Times. Though he filed for bankruptcy in 2012, and claimed to live with his mother.

Photos on social media link him to a Facebook profile called “Chippen Fellas,” which appears to promote male stripper events. The page seems to be run by Sayoc, The Daily Beast reports.

The Arrest

LOOK: High resolution photo shows political stickers covering windows of white van found near Plantation, Florida site where mail bombing suspect was arrested https://t.co/QOC2JDvOIU pic.twitter.com/E72CUd0FSt — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2018

According to the New York Times, Sayoc was detained at a shopping center parking lot Friday. Police shut down surrounding streets for a few hours and a white van covered in stickers was towed away from the scene in the late morning.

Witnesses interviewed at a former address of Sayoc’s told press they had seen a similar van in the past.

Threats on Social Media

Cesar maintained an active Twitter presence in an account appearing to belong to him: @hardrock2016.

The account has repeatedly tweeted at those who disagree with President Trump, often showing threatening messages. In one message, the account writes “you will vanish” to George Soros, a liberal billionaire philanthropist who also received the first pipe bomb.

The tweets also included angry messages about Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The account also sent threatening messages to Parkland survivor David Hogg, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and even comedian Jim Carrey.

Conspiracy theories

Sayoc’s Twitter account is also filled with conspiracy theories, once tweeting that the 2018 February mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was a false-flag operation orchestrated by Soros and his allies.

A Trump Rally Regular

Sayoc appeared to post frequently in pro-Trump and other conservative groups on Facebook. One profile named “Cesar Altieri Randazzo” was listed in the “Trump American Party” and “Vote Trump 2020” groups.

The account was suspended on Friday following reports of Sayoc’s arrest. The account, alone with his Twitter featured many photos and videos of the suspect attending political events.

The Bombs

Two more explosives were found and intercepted on Friday: one addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and another to James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence.

The new bombs bring the total of those targeted to 12, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, Robert De Niro, George Soros, James Clapper, Joe Biden, Maxine Waters in both her Washington and Los Angeles offices, Eric Holder, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Cory Booker.

Statement from the President

President Donald Trump addressed Sayoc’s arrest and the ongoing investigation Friday.

“We have carried out a far-reaching federal, state and local investigation trying to find the person or persons responsible for these events… The events are despicable and have no place in our country. No place.”