Eric Bolling’s Son’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Following the sudden passing of FOX News host Eric Bolling’s only child, Eric Chase, authorities have now released the 19-year-old’s cause of death.

Up Next: Son of Fired Fox News Anchor Eric Bolling Reportedly Dies By Suicide

Videos by PopCulture.com

PEOPLE reports the Boulder County Coroner’s lists the cause of death as “mixed drug intoxication” and ruled it as an accident.

The post-mortem toxicology report was completed on Sept. 11 and revealed how the teenager had cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax), and the opioid drugs, fentanyl and cyclopropyl fentanyl, in his system.

The report stated he had a “history of drug abuse and white powdery substance discovered at the scene.”

Bolling Sr. took to Twitter earlier today to share the news with his fans and followers.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

More: Fox News Commentator Eric Bolling Suspended for Texting Lewd Images to Female Coworkers

Fentanyl, which is classified by the federal government as a Schedule II drug and is often used for pain management, was also the same drug that killed music icon Prince. Moreover, cyclopropyl fentanyl is also 50 times stronger than heroin, up to 100 times stronger than morphine, and not intended for human or animal use.

Last month, Bolling Sr. and his wife, Adrienne took to social media to share how “devastated” they were by his passing.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Bolling Sr. was officially fired from his anchor position at FOX News on Friday due to inappropriate text messages to co-workers.

Photo credit: Twitter / @dailycamera