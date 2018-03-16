I Do or I Don’t? Piercing Engagement Ring Trend Divides Internet

The newest jewelry trend is getting a pierced engagement ring, and the internet is quite torn on how to feel about it.

The technical term for it is “finger microdernal,” and it is essentially a small jewel-stud piercing on the ring finger.

Instagram user and body piercer/tattoo artist josietattoos shared the above photo on her page and wrote, “Had a lot of interest in these piercings as an alternative to engagement rings. I love microdermals and I am happy to help those with questions.”

“Microdermals are surface piercings so there are always risks of migration/rejection or the piercing being caught,” she continued. “I think they look lovely but PLEASE know that surface piercings do not last forever and on such a high movement area such as a finger it is highly likely that the piercing will get caught or migrate/ reject. Please do your research!”

Many people were no sure what to think about it, with one person commenting, “Love this want it,” and another person saying, “Uh, NO! Talk about ‘painful break-up!!!!’ “

One person who had the procedure done offered some insight, writing, “I had a dermal hand piercing. It didn’t hurt going in. I loved it. It did occasionally get caught which hurt! But after 2yrs it kept getting infected, turned into an ulcer which the Nhs cut out leaving a 4cm scar!”

Another follower asked Josie if scarring was the only thing that you have to worry about with a ring finger piercing, to which she replied, “With surface piercings there are always risks of migration or being caught and pulled out, all of the risks etc should be explained before the procedure!”

“The scarring is usually very minimal and heals into a small white dot. If you do want a microdermal piercing find a local reputable piercer with experience in surface piercings and have a chat with them,” she added.

Women’s Health spoke with Michele Farber, a medical doctor and dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City.

Dr. Farber echoed Josie’s sentiment that the ring finger is an area of the body that encounters a lot of friction and therefore might be risky to have a piercing on.

“There’s a much higher risk for scarring, for forming a foreign body granuloma [inflammation around the area], or thick granulation tissue around that area,” she said, finally adding, “The finger has lots of muscles and nerves that are more superficial. If [the piercing is] in the dermis, you’re fine, but if you’re deeper, you’re hitting a lot of vital structures.”