El Paso Shooting: Man Who Risked Life Carrying Kids out of Danger Speaks

A survivor from the tragic mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, spoke out about helping kids who had been separated from their parents get to safety amid gunshots. At least 20 people were reportedly injured or killed in the incident at the Walmart in Cielo Vista Mall in the Texas city.

Glenn Oakley, who identified himself as a member of the military, spoke with MSNBC in an interview shared on Twitter about the harrowing experience and helping the children get too safety.

“A little kid walks in and talks about an active shooter at Walmart. The guy who worked there and me, he’s a kid, we didn’t believe him,” Oakley told the reporter in the clip.

This is Glen Oakley. He was in the @FootLocker when the El Paso shooting happened. When he ran to leave, he saw kids in the mall without their parents, scared and alone. So he picked up as many as he could and carried them to safety. Focus on the heroes.#ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/1NofPvegjL — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 3, 2019

He then said he walked out and heard gunshots, so he took his gun out and noticed a group of children without their parents alone. So he ran with them to safety.

“I ran with them. I just tried to make my way to the parking lot. I got my bag in my hand. I’m trying to pick up as many as I can and run out. They’re so anxious,” he said. “I made my way out and when I got, I guess one of the cops thought I was the shooter so I had to show them my license to carry.

“He said ‘that’s fine, go out.’ I called a friend, and I’m here now,” he added. “But it was just a whole bunch of kids. I’m shaking. They’re without their parents and stuff. I tried to pick up as many as I could and take them with me.”

The MSNBC reporter asked Oakley how he felt being involved in a tragedy like this, which have become commonplace in America in the absence of gun policy changes.

“I’m in the military, so when I hear gunshots, I just think ‘boom, boom, take cover, save whoever I can,” he said. “But I was so worried about those kids… I wasn’t really worried about myself.”

“I just hope the kids are all right,” he said at the end of the clip.

Authorities have since announced that there is no active threat, though they are still encouraging people to stay away from the area as the investigation is ongoing. Police also announced they have a suspect in custody, though conflicting reports said there might have been multiple gunmen.

President Donald Trump spoke about the tragedy via Twitter Saturday afternoon, writing: “Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”