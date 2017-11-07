Drone Footage Shows Moment Suspect Opened Fire at Hip-Hop Concert

Drone video footage shows the exact moment a suspect raised his gun and started shooting at a hip-hop concert in California on Friday.

In the video obtained by TMZ, a man in a blue sweatshirt can be seen raising a gun in the middle of a crowd at a Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie) concert. The shots fired from his weapon instantly send the crowd running.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The audio from the video also suggests that someone returned fire.

Two people were reportedly shot at the concert at Choppers Den motorcycle club in Gardena, Calif., according to TMZ. The victims’ injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

The outlet reports that shots rang out around midnight, and law enforcement officers arrived to a chaotic scene where they took a report for assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect is still at large.

TMZ also reports that there was “at least one other shooting” at the concert.

Boosie himself has not commented on the shooting. However, he did post two updates about that concert. In one clip, he showed the seemingly panicked crowd that was “fighting the whole night.”

“They say Cali crazy n sometimes ……… they was fighting the whole night,” he wrote. “They showed me nothing but love tho.”