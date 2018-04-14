Dr. Pimple Popper Compares Latest Specimen to ‘Ribbon Made out of Butter’

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, unleashed her latest video with a gross, but fitting description to go with it.

The renown dermatologist took to Twitter to reveal the clip, which shows her operating on a steatocystoma multiplex. As she says in the full clip’s description these cystic papules are filled with “a syrup-like, yellowish , odorless, oily material.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Twitter, she describes that material as “a ribbon made out of butter.”

As of press time the clip was been viewed 10,500 times.

If that snippet is not enough, Lee has uploaded the full video to YouTube. Entitled “Steatocystomas Squeezed in Style,” the 14-minute video shows the in-depth process for draining the steatocystoma multiplex.

That full upload has been watched 482,000 times since it was uploaded on Thursday. If that video was not enough, Lee also recently reminded fans of one of her most puzzling cyst clips yet.

The remarkable clip sees the famed dermatologist tackling a large epidermoid cyst that compares to a meatball. Aside from the somewhat gross nature of the clip, Lee also hoped the educate her followers about this kind of cyst.

“Do you guys recognize this MEATBALL of a CYST?!” Lee wrote. “Here’s a little [Throwback Thursday] with The Pretty Pimple and I can’t re-CYST the chance to educate you guys on what KIND this is! This is called an EPIDERMOID CYST! They are the most common type of cyst that can appear ANYWHERE on the body. They form when keratin gets trapped below your skin, creating this cheese-like consistency. This is just ONE of EIGHT kinds of cysts.”

Since she joined YouTube in October 2010, Lee has amassed 3.5 million subscribers on the platform. She has shared countless clips there, which have racked up total of 1.9 billion views.