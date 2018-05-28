Things Get ‘Mooshy’ When Dr. Pimple Popper Tackles a Bump on Patient’s Head

Dr. Pimple Popper tackles a big bump on the side of a patent’s head in her newest video, and things get pretty “mooshy.”

In the video, Dr. Sandra Lee cuts into the bump that is near her patient’s ear, and begins to squeeze out the cyst discharge. As she works on the bump, she soon realizes that this particular one is a Pilomatricoma cyst.

She explains to the patient that one of the differences between this cyst and many of the other more common ones is that this type has a pus that has somewhat calcified, making it firm, but not hardened.

Pilomatricoma — also known as pilomatrixoma — “is a type of noncancerous (benign) skin tumor associated with hair follicles. Hair follicles are specialized structures in the skin where hair growth occurs. Pilomatricomas occur most often on the head or neck, although they can also be found on the arms, torso, or legs.”

Many of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans have commented on the video, with one saying, “This was a gritty, grainy cyst. They are much harder to pop/dig out..seemed to give Dr Lee a difficult time but it makes for great video.”

“It really looks like your digging out an eyeball, with the hair and the ear peaking out making a nose I kept thinking it was the front of the face and an eye,” someone else wrote in the comments.

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos exciting may also want to check out a gushing pop video that she posted recently.

In the clip, the doctor lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once all the puss is out she lances it again with tweezers and more puss oozes.

A number of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on that video as well, with one person commenting, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”

In another video she shared earlier this year, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids. In the clip posted to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she lances and squeezes out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The video received a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”