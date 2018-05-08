Dr. Pimple Popper Serves up ‘Chicken Nugget’ Lipoma

In a classic Dr. Pimple Popper video, Dr. Sandra Lee popped a lipoma, and what came out looked just like a chicken nugget. Unfortunately, this was not one of the edible variety.

In Febraury, Lee posted a video called “Chicken Nugget Lipoma.” In the seven-minute video, the dermatologist removes a lipoma from a male patient’s arm. At the start, the lipoma is easily removed, and Lee then stitches up the opening on the man’s arm.

Later, she described how the material removed feels and let the patient touch it!

“It’s not what I expected… weird,” the patient said.

“You can see it’s just all fat all the way through,” Lee told the patient. “It’s like a little firm. Oh, see it’s like… It’s soft on the outside, but it’s not like chicken… I mean, I guess it could be like a chicken breast, like that feeling [of a] small piece of it.”

The video has over 219,000 views and it quickly became a fan-favorite among Popaholics.

“Put some BBQ on that, yummy,” one person wrote.

“He touched it with his barehands. He’s earned his honorary ‘Thug life’ [bandanna],” one person wrote of the patient.

“Darned if that doesn’t really look like a chicken nugget,” another wrote.

“Thanks to Dr Lee and the patient for this posting. I enjoy watching, and it has helped with my uneasy feeling seeing cuts. I used to be a [squeamish] type, but now not. Thank you for this,” another Popaholic wrote.

Lee has an affinity for comparing the material she pulls out of patients to food. Lee and her fans have compared them to “mini egg yolk,” “cheese,” “fettucine alfredo” and “Skittles.”

According to the description for the video, a lipoma is a “slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells… contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin.”

“If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal,” Lee wrote in the video description. “People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps. Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be ‘popped’ out easily. This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

Lee has over 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She will also be starring in a TLC series debuting in July. In an April 30 video, she said four episodes have already been filmed.

