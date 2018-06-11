Dr. Pimple Popper Serves up ‘Chicken Wing’ Special in Latest Video

Dr. Sandra Lee’s newest Dr. Pimple Popper video serves up a jumbo-sized bucket of “Chicken Wings” with a patient she dubs “LipomaMan.”

At the beginning of the marathon, 30-minute video, the patient told Lee had had 25 lipomas, but she did not have to worry about all of them because some are the “size of a pea.” So instead, Lee focused on a “ring” of them that arc over his stomach. Lee pops each lipoma one at a time as she moves up and across his chest.

During the procedure, Lee tries to keep the patient calm by talking about some exciting recent events in his life, like celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary and his eldest son’s upcoming college graduation. It is a good thing he plans to be a doctor so he can remove all of his father’s lipomas, Lee suggested. Unfortunately, the patient’s son wants to be a psychiatrist.

Lee also shared a one-minute excerpt from one of the man’s lipoma pops, including one that was really difficult to extract. “One of TWO chicken wings today,” Lee wrote in the caption.

In the description for the video, Lee explains that a lipoma is a “slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells” and “contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin.”

A lipoma is usually not cancerous and treatment is not always necessary.

“If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal. People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps,” Lee explains. “Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be “popped” out easily. This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

Lee’s fans, known as Popoholics, loved the new video.

“Bless his [heart] for being a trooper,” one viewer wrote.

“I really enjoy how chill he is and makes this video much more relaxing just having a casual conversation wow,” another added.

“Interesting that this patient called Dr. Lee a great humanitarian because she was willing to help him get rid of these, whereas other doctors haven’t wanted to touch them,” another wrote. “Of all the kudos I’ve heard people say and comment about Dr. Lee, that one is unique. But I do agree… I think it’s true that she’s empathetic about what people have to endure to walk.”

Lee has recently returned to sharing longer, 30-minute videos in the past few days. On Friday, she shared a video of a man with a tennis ball-sized cyst in his arm. At the end of the clip, Lee and her assistant opened it up, revealing gross, brown-looking fluid.

Soon Lee’s pimple popping will get an even wider audience, since her TLC series will debut in July. Although some episodes have been filmed already, TLC is still casting.

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Pimple Popper