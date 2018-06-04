Dr. Pimple Popper Scalps Pilar Cyst in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper is scalping a Pilar cyst in the latest video that she shared with her social media fans.

In the newly posted clip, Dr. Sandra Lee uses her tools to pull the Pilar cyst out of a patients scalp.

Making sure to share the video with all of her online fans, Dr. Lee posted the video on both her official Twitter page as well as her YouTube channel.

The YouTube clip runs quite a bit longer, and features the doctor explaining more in-depth about the procedure.

“A Pilar Cyst, aka a trichilemmal cyst, an isthmus-catagen cyst, or a “wen”, looks identical on examination to the more common epidermoid cyst, except that 90% of them occur on the scalp,” Dr. Lee explained. “They tend to be more mobile and firmer than epidermoid cysts, and are derived from a different part of the hair follicle/skin.”

“The internal content tend to be more ‘homogenous’/ smooth (looks different under the microscope), but it is also a benign growth. It is not uncommon to have multiple pilar cysts on the scalp and to have other family members to have these cysts (tend to run in families),” she continued.

“Treatment is for cosmetic reasons usually (people don’t like the appearance of them), and excision with removal of the cyst and it’s contents is curative,” Dr. Lee concluded.

Dr. Pimple Popper also makes certain to add a disclaimer to her clips, explaining that the videos “may contain dermatological surgical and/or procedural content.” She also asserts that “the content seen” in her videos are “provided only for medical education purposes and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.”

A number of Dr. Lee’s fans have commented on her newest video, with one commenting on how they were “not expecting” the cyst “to be that size.”

“Watching the video with normal volume. Dr. Lee whispering like talking to herself….adjusting the volume to high,” another fan said. “Don’t want to miss what she was saying.”

“In my country there is a candy called Gansito,” one YouTube user joked. “a chocolate cake filled with whipped cream. Every time I eat a Gansito I’ll think about this. thank’s????”

“What is it about watching these videos that mesmerizes me for hours at a time,” one last fan commented.