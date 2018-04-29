Dr. Pimple Popper Squeezes ‘Cheese’ in Latest Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, wanted her fans to smile pretty on Sunday, posting a quick clip of one of her pops with the caption, “Say cheese.”

The pop appeared to be from a cyst on a male patient, which Lee popped and forced a massive stream of cheese-like puss to spew out. She even replayed the pop in slow motion for extra effect.

Some of Dr. Lee’s latest videos include popping a cyst off the side of a female patient’s cheek and a large whitehead zit under a male patient’s eye.

Lee went into detail in the cheek video about what an epidermoid cyst is, how it’s caused and how it can be prevented in the description of the video.

“An epidermoid cyst (Epidermal Inclusion cyst, Infundibular cyst), is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” Lee explained.

“Another name used is “fsebacous cyst” but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts. Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis.”

She also helped educate her fans on popping whitehead pimples on her YouTube channel, which boasts over 3.6 million subscribers.

“A whitehead is also called a closed comedo (single for comedone). It is a completely blocked pore. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore,” Lee wrote in the caption for a video on whitehead removal. “Whiteheads can be extracted using a Schaumberg-type comedone extractor as you see here, but often, a superficial nick in the skin must be placed first in the skin to allow easy extraction.”

Lee, based out of California, has been posting Dr. Pimple Popper videos on social media and YouTube since 2015.

“My mantra is, ‘know when to pop and when to stop,’” Lee recently told the U.K. Mirror. “You shouldn’t pop anything on your face unless it has come to a white/yellow head. The area needs to be sterilised, and be sure to use a clean tool (Dr Pimple Popper extractor). Wash your face before with warm water to open up the pores. The spot should come out pretty easily if it’s ready, but there’s definitely a time to give up. Trying to force it will only irritate your skin and increase your risk of scarring. See a dermatologist to get those extracted.”