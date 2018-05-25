Dr. Pimple Popper Savors ‘Perfect’ Friday Pop in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper is savoring a “perfect pop” Friday in a new video recently posted to her social media channels.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Dr. Sandra Lee squeezes out a perfectly contained discharge sac from the bump of a patient.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her fans have commneted on the new video, with one saying, “Yea no tools… just manual labor!”

“It looks like a kernel of corn,” another fan joked.

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper ‘s videos exciting may also want to check out one in which she takes on and extracts a “SuperComedone” blackhead.

In the video, Dr. Sandra Lee uses her pimple-popping tools to remove the unsightly mass, which she explains is “a cluster of solar comedones / blackheads.”

The clip was shared to her YouTube page, with the doctor explaining in the description that the patient had been to her once before for a popping that lead to a massive gush of discharge.

“This is a gentleman you may recognize! Well, you would recognize his back, at least,” Dr. Lee went on to explain. “He had an inflamed cyst that I had to I & D (incise and drain) earlier this year, and when I did some of the cyst contents squirted out and got in my pant leg and shoe.”

She also shares that clip after the new extraction is shown, and it is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Many of her fans commented on the video, with one saying, “Not going to lie, your videos have satiated my compulsions to pick at my face due to my OCD. Thank you for posting these awesome videos.”

“I love watching your videos. But I don’t care for the ones you use the instrument to extricate the blackheads. I like it more when you squeeze them out by hand. That’s just me. Thanks for all you do,” another fan wrote.

Addressing that major bump she previously popped and shows again, one fan commented, “Oh, you didn’t show the big final glop that went flying onto your shoe! Oh, I’m so disappointed! lololol Anyone who is new here should go find that original video– it’s not often we see Dr. Lee treat something that’s actively infected. Great fun for the pus pirates, as one of the commenters likes to call us.”