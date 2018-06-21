Dr. Pimple Popper Gets into Regal Wedding Spirit with ‘Royal Pops’

Dr. Pimple Popper has gotten into the Royal Wedding spirit by sharing some “Royal POPS” with her fans on social media.

England may have the Royal Family but WE have our Royal POPS! https://t.co/KLMrvx7BQr pic.twitter.com/RuxqF7j70F — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) May 19, 2018

In a post on Twitter, Dr. Sandra Lee shared a photo of a patient with a massive bump, and added an animated royal crown to it.

Many of her fans have commented on the photo, with one calling it “gross,” and another saying that they “refuse to watch that” particular pop video.

In addition to the photo, Dr. Lee added a link to her YouTube page, which features a video titled “The Royal Pops: Pops and Circumstance.”

The nearly-15-minute long clip is a compilation of some of Dr. Pimple Poppers most popular pops.

Her YouTube page has received numerous comments as well. ” To be quite honest, a couple of those really made my stomach churn a bit..that’s never happened before.. maybe it’s to early for me haha,” said one fan. “Great video Dr Lee. I loved the way you showed tribute to the newlyweds….great choice of music.”

“The pudding one made me sick one reason I don’t eat pudding or peanut butter looks like dookie comin out I really hate the messy goopy ones,” commented another YouTube user.

“That Last One Deserved a Standing Ovation! Im standing Clapping, That thing was Magnificent! And far more interesting to me Than a “Royal wedding” with people whom i do not Know,” commented another person. “Thanks for Sharing Dr. Lee, youre Truly Amazing! I Love your Videos So Much! Take care and have a great day.”

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos exciting may also want to check out another new one where she plucks out a “cave” dwelling cyst.

In the clip, Dr. Lee uses her tools to pop out the lump, which she identifies as a pilar cyst that, she jokes, “built himself a man cave.”

Medically known as a trichilemmal cyst, a pilar cyst “is a common cyst that forms from a hair follicle. They are most often found on the scalp. The cysts are smooth, mobile and filled with keratin, a protein component found in hair, nails, skin and horns.”

A few of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s Twitter followers commented on the clip, with a few begging to know if she “got it out,” and one revealing, “I had a pilonidal (sp?) cyst that was misdiagnosed and turned into a pilonidal ulcer.”