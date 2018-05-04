Dr. Pimple Popper Pulls out ‘Mini Egg Yolk’ on Patient’s Forehead

Dr. Pimple Popper shared a new video this week, in which she pulls a “mini egg yolk” out of a patients forehead.

In the clip shared to Dr. Sandra lee’s Instagram page, she can be seen surgically removing a lipoma. The doctor pulls much of the mass out with a pair of tweezers and then snips it out using a pair of surgical scissors.

Many of her fans have commented on the clip, with one writing, “It really does look like an egg yolk,” and another joking that it actually looks “like a tongue.”

“Wow! I can’t believe these things really grow on someone! Good thing you’re there for them Doc,” someone else exclaimed.

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos exciting may also want to check out a gushing pop video that she posted recently.

In the clip, the doctor lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once all the puss is out she lances it again with tweezers and more puss oozes.

A number of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on that video as well, with one person commenting, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”

In another video she shared earlier this year, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids.

In the clip posted to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she lances and squeezes out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this, as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video received a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.