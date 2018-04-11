Dr. Pimple Popper Plucks ‘Cave Dweller’ in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper has dropped a new video, with this one seeing her pluck out a “cave” dwelling cyst.

In the clip, Dr. Sandra Lee uses her tools to pop out the lump, which she identifies as a pilar cyst that, she jokes, “built himself a man cave.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Medically known as a trichilemmal cyst, a pilar cyst “is a common cyst that forms from a hair follicle. They are most often found on the scalp. The cysts are smooth, mobile and filled with keratin, a protein component found in hair, nails, skin and horns.”

A few of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s Twitter followers commented on the clip, with a few begging to know if she “got it out,” and one revealing, “I had a pilonidal (sp?) cyst that was misdiagnosed and turned into a pilonidal ulcer.”

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper’s videos exciting may also want to check out a gushing pop video than she posted recently.

In the clip, the doctor lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once all the puss is out she lances it again with tweezers and more puss oozes.

Many of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on that video as well, with one person commenting, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”

In another video she shared just just month, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids.

In the clip posted to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she lances and squeezes out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this, as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video has been getting a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.