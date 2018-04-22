Dr. Pimple Popper Fans ‘Drop Everything’ to Watch Her Latest Blackhead Video

Dr. Sandra Lee’s newest Dr. Pimple Popper video features the dermatologist helping a woman with blackheads and sebacious filaments, with one viewer suggesting popaholics “drop everything” to watch it.

The nine-minute clip posted on Friday begins with Lee removing blackheads from a female patient’s cheek. Next, she is seen removing sebaceous filaments from the patient’s nose.

Sebaceous filaments are not a form of acne, unlike blackheads. They develop when oil builds up around a hair folicle, causing dark pores on the nose.

“Oil within the follicles dilates the pores, making them look prominent,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told The Klog last year. “The natural oil within the pores are known as sebaceous filaments.”

“A blackhead is also called an open comedo (single for comedone), and it is a clogged pore in the skin that is open to the air. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore,” Lee wrote in the video description on blackheads. “They are often found on the face and trunk. but they can be found anywhere on the body. Blackheads are not clogged with dirt, but it is the exposure to air that causes oxidation turning the internal contents black. They can be extracted using a comedone extractor. I usually use an 11 blade (a blade that comes to a sharp point) and a Shaumberg type comedone extractor.”

While many of the fans loved the video with one commenting to fellow viewers, “Doctor Pimple Popper released a new video! Drop everything and watch,” others complained about the less-than-stellar camerawork on Lee’s latest.

Many of the comments found on Lee’s YouTube upload complained about how bad and out of focus the camera work was. As of lately, this has been a more common complaint on Lee’s videos.

“Nauseous!!!!!! Camera person needs to retire.. [laugh out loud],” one Popaholic wrote.

“The inconsistency in focus makes it relatively nauseating to watch. It makes me sad to see,” another person wrote. “I thoroughly appreciate the effort of recording the sessions and the patients who offer such, but it’s become very difficult to watch lately.”

Several others complained about getting “dizzy” because of the camera.

“The out of focus camera is awful,” another fan wrote. “Who was in charge of the camera? Ugh. Gave me a headache trying to watch.”

The new video earned over 344,000 views in a day.

Lee has over 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Instagram. TLC is hoping that audience tunes in when Lee’s TV series debuts in July.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper