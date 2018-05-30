Dr. Pimple Popper Hunts for ‘Buried Treasure’ in Latest Blackhead Video

Dr. Pimple Popper is unleashing her inner pirate and hunting for “buried treasures” with her latest blackhead video.

In the clip shared to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, the world-famous dermatologist lances a bump on a patient and begins to squeeze, unearthing a surprising amount of blackhead discharge.

Many of her followers have commented on the new clip, with one saying, “I am a big fan. Keep posting these treasures,” and another person joking, “I had a bigger one on my right butt cheeks.”

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos enticing might also want to check out an erupting pop video that she shared recently.

In the clip, Dr. Lee lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once all the puss is out she lances it again with tweezers and more puss oozes.

A number of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on that video as well, with one person gushing, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”

In another video she shared earlier this year, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a gentleman’s eyelids.

In that video, which was also shared to Dr. Lee’s Twitter page, she lanced and squeezed out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video revealed Lee informing her viewers that it is important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this, as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also noted that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

That clip received a number of responses, with one person writing, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.