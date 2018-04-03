Dr. Pimple Popper Presents ‘Cyst Rose’ in Latest Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” to her online followers, posted a new video on Monday with a reference to The Bachelor.

Lee posted a video of an operation on a cyst, with a short teaser on Twitter as well. She addressed her fans and followers, whom she affectionately refers to as “Popaholics.”

“Popaholics, will you accept this cyst rose?” she wrote along with a string of emojis showing two fingers squeezing a rose.

In the course of the seven-minute long video, Lee cuts an incision in the cyst, located on a patient’s neck, after applying a numbing agent to it. She squeezes out the puss and injects more numbing fluid with a needle, before finally cutting the last of it out with a small pair of clippers. Lee promises the patient that she will perform a biopsy on the growth, but tells her that it’s almost definitely just a cyst.

“Make sure I’m not hurting you, okay?” Lee said. “It’s like a little rose you’re giving us,” she joked, as blood and other fluids emerged from the wound.

The rose comment is what prompted the Bachelor reference, as the show uses the flowers a symbolic token in its dating competition.

At the end of the video, Lee stitches up the place where the cyst used to be. The patient turns out to be a fan, asking to see the growth after it was removed and discussing the desire to watch procedures like this one.

“Oh, well you’ll see your own video then,” Lee says brightly.

Lee will soon be reaching a wider audience with her edu-tainment, as she will star in a reality series on TLC starting this summer. The doctor had a wildly popular special on the network in January, simply called Dr. Pimple Popper, and has decided to continue it as a regular program.

According to a post made earlier this month, TLC plans for the series to be similar to the special and the online content Lee is so well-known for. Viewers can watch Lee “poke, prod and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients in the process.”

The series will reportedly have more of a focus on the lives of the patients and how their relationship with their skin affects them on a day-to-day level. The concept is fertile ground for an examination of beauty standards and self-confidence. However, it will also maintain Lee’s commitment to educating the public on her odd job.

So far, the series has no official air date.