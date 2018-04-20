Dr. Pimple Popper Celebrates 4/20 With ‘Gnarly’ Back Blackhead

Dr. Sandra Lee celebrated 4/20 with a short Dr. Pimple Popper video on Instagram set to Musical Youth’s “Pass The Dutchie.”

“Happy #420 popaholics,” Lee wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post was from an older Dr. Pimple Popper video, showing her removing a big blackhead from a patient’s back. Although her videos usually feature Lee calmly explaining the procedure and talking with the patients, that is removed in favor of the 1982 smash hit single by Musical Youth.

The clip seemed perfect for 4/20, since the gunk Lee pulled from the patient’s blackhead was as green as marijuana. At the end, Lee included a short clip of her sewing up the blackhead.

The Popaholics loved the video. One called it “so gnarly.”

“It did kind of look like a bud when it first came through [laugh out loud],” another fan wrote.

“I thought it was just me that, that looked like a lot like something,” another wrote, adding laughing emojis.

“Literally spit out my foot, too funny,” another added.

One person even thought it looked “like a roach!”

Lee has been posting similar videos like these on Instagram and YouTube since 2015. She now has over 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.7 million Instagram followers after starting with blackhead videos.

In an interview with the U.K. Mirror, Lee said blackheads are not usually treated by dermatologists since they can be costly to remove. “However, I started to realise how much they affect people’s confidence, and that these clients were very happy to be filmed if I removed them for free,” she said.

The video shows Lee using an extractor tool, which Lee sells on her site for $20 a pop.

“My mantra is, ‘Know when to pop and when to stop,’” Lee told the Mirror. “You shouldn’t pop anything on your face unless it has come to a white/yellow head. The area needs to be sterilised, and be sure to use a clean tool (Dr Pimple Popper extractor). Wash your face before with warm water to open up the pores. The spot should come out pretty easily if it’s ready, but there’s definitely a time to give up. Trying to force it will only irritate your skin and increase your risk of scarring. See a dermatologist to get those extracted.”

In January, Lee starred in a TLC special and was recently given a 12-episode series. According to Lee’s Instagram page, the show will start in July.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Dr. Pimple Popper