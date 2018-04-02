Dr. Pimple Popper Provides ‘Blackhead Fix’ in New Gross-out Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, spent her Easter Sunday and April Fool’s Day doing exactly what you think she would be doing. She posted another new video, this time providing some “blackhead satisfaction.”

In her prelude video, Lee said the video features a patient who has been to her office several times in the past to remove cysts behind his ears, which became inflamed. They were removed, but the video showed off some of the scar tissue left behind. She called the scars “superficial adhesions of skin.” Thankfully, he no longer feels any pain from the cysts.

During the visit seen in the new video, Popaholics get to watch Lee giving the patient “a little steam and a little facial.” They also did an enzymatic peel, thanks to their esthetician Jackie.

“It really made a big difference, because his blackheads really came out really nice and smooth today,” Lee said. “He has some really nice ones, so I think you blackhead lovers are going to enjoy this.”

Lee also explained why so many of her videos are about cyst and lipoma removals. It is because people are coming from all over the world to see her and have their cysts and lipomas removed. There just are not as many patients coming in to see her about blackhead removals.

“I’m seeing fewer patients organically,” she explained, adding that she usually sees blackhead cases from her older, local patients. In other words, if you want to see more blackhead cases, you have to go see her at her Southern California office.

The main video runs almost 20 minutes, and shows her removing blackheads from all around the patient’s face, from his cheeks to his forehead.

Lee’s latest video drew some complaints, but not because it was too gross. It was because of the shaky camera and out of focus filming.

“I can’t tell if it’s just me or not but I’m sitting here yelling focus fooocus,” one person wrote. “I’m half way [through] and I’m wondering if it’s worth it to watch the rest if it’s continually out of focus. That plus the fact that she’s not clearing the comedones from the extractor often while rushing from one to the next. Arghhhhh those hairs.”

Another added, “Blackheads are fabulous, filming was terrible! Made me motion sick.”

Hopefully the next video from Lee, who will soon host a TLC series, has much better production values.

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Pimple Popper