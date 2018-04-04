Dr. Pimple Popper Posts New Anaconda Pop Video

Dr. Pimple Popper has posted a new popping video that sees her wrangling an “anaconda” and her fans are very “satisfied.”

In the clip posted to her Twitter page, Dr. Sandra Lee squeezes out a massive amount of build-up in a large pimple.

As she expels the substance from the pocket under the patients skin, it emerges in one long mass like a snake, thus her “anaconda” comparison. Many of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s fans commented on the clip, with more than a couple defining it as “satisfying.”

“I find watching these videos relaxing. I can even watch while I’m eating,” one person said, while another wrote, “I LOVE it. Idk why I get such a satisfaction out of popping vids.”

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper’s videos “relaxing” and “satisfying,” may want to check out a gushing new pop video than she posted just last week.

In the clip, the doctor lances a pimple that begins to ooze, and then once all the puss is out she lances it again with tweezers and more puss oozes.

Many of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans turned up in the comments on that video as well, with one person commenting, “Savage!! Go get em Dr. Pimple Popper,” and another joking, “He’s got his own soft serve machine on the side of his body!”

In another recently posted video, Dr. Pimple Popper took on a couple of cysts that had grown on a man’s eyelids.

In the clip posted to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she lances and squeezes out the contents of two cysts that grew on her male patient’s eyelids.

The captions on the video reveal Lee informing her viewers that it’s important to keep the patient talking during a procedure like this, as “silence is terrible in this situation.” She also notes that “if a patient is talking it means that he is breathing and it can help distract.”

The video has been getting a lot of responses, with one person saying, “I’m fine with watching these videos but when there’s something so close to the eye, I freak out a little bit.”

“I go crazy when a single hair gets caught in my eye lashes and obstructs my view. Can’t imagine what it was like for him to see these dangling cysts for years!!!! Peripheral vision must be on point after this procedure,” another commented.