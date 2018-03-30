Dr. Pimple Popper Lets the ‘Anaconda’ Loose Ahead of Weekend

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known online as Dr. Pimple Popper, celebrated Friday with one of her most grossest clips ever.

“This anaconda is on the loose again,” she wrote on Twitter, including a 20-second clip from a cyst removal. In the video, Lee squeezes a patient’s cyst, forcing out a long, snake-like string of gunk.

The excerpt came from a 30-minute pimple popping video called “Cease & De-Cyst!! A Pimple Popper Special” from October 2016.

The full video, which has been seen over 8 million times, shows that the stream was just the start, as Lee pulls out other material from the patient’s back.

As Lee explained in the caption, the “pasty contents” inside an epidermoid cyst are “mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this “cheesy” consistency, and there can be a pungent odor.”

Lee’s fans, known as “Popaholics,” enjoyed every moment of the video when it was originally posted. One could not understand how the patient was not screaming.

“How is this boy not screaming? DA fauq?! I can’t even handle the sound of her cutting the skin!!” the viewer wrote. Others reminded the viewer about anesthesia.

“If I added up the amount of time I spend watching your videos at night before bed this past year, I estimated that I have dedicated four days and nights of my life to your channel guuurl,” one person wrote to Lee. “Can I get an autographed extractor?!!! [Laugh out loud] [Just kidding!] your content is more than enough!!!”

“I don’t think I could assist Dr. Lee with her cyst patients. Once she got to the squeeze part, I would have to push her out of the way to feed my addiction,” another joked.

While most of Lee’s following is on YouTube or Instagram, she does have a sizable Twitter following. She has 76,000 followers and often posts short excerpts to give Popaholics a quick shot of popping.

In an interview with Metro earlier this month, Lee said she thinks people find the videos relaxing.

“Many people actually watch my videos if they are having a panic attack, or to help them sleep,” Lee said. “I also think it may give some people a little rush… similar to what a person may feel from riding a rollercoaster or watching a scary movie. And I think it’s fascinating for many people to see what can come out of the skin of a regular, normal, healthy human.”

Lee will soon have her own TV show. After a January special attracted 1.2 million viewers, TLC ordered a series based on her popular videos. The network has not announced a premiere date.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper