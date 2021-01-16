Donald Trump's Thor Hammer Spotted During Move From White House

✖

President Donald Trump is officially packing up his belongings at the White House in advance of his departure from office come Jan. 20. Reuters reported that multiple personnel were spotted transferring the president's items out of the White House on Friday. One of the most interesting items in that bunch was a model of Thor's hammer that had the word "Trump" engraved on it.

As Reuters noted, an individual with the National Archives and Records Administration could be seen carrying the hammer in question out of the White House on Friday. The item looks like an exact replica of the hammer, Mjölnir, that Thor uses in the Marvel films. However, it has one pretty major difference — the word "Trump" is engraved on it. It's unclear whether this was a Marvel-issued prop or whether it was simply an item that the president purchased.

A person with the National Archives and Records Administration carries a large hammer engraved with the word 'Trump,' and more scenes of personnel moving items out of the White House: https://t.co/5QPSUEcJdu 📷 @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/ygzqREMuKL — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) January 16, 2021

Personnel has been spotted moving Trump's items out of the White House in advance of his departure. He will leave the White House on inauguration day, Jan. 20. While the president has finally said in recent weeks that he will commit to a peaceful transition of power when it comes to the incoming Joe Biden administration, he will reportedly not take part in the inauguration. According to the Associated Press, Trump will leave Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning in advance of the inauguration. Instead of abiding by tradition and participating in the ceremonial transfer of power, he will reportedly have his own departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before he takes one final flight aboard Air Force One.

All of this news comes as Trump was officially impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. In doing so, he became the first president in United States history to be impeached twice. The House charged him with, "incitement of insurrection," after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as they were certifying the results of the presidential election, which Biden won despite Trump's baseless claims about widespread voter fraud.