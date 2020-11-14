Donald Trump's Personal Helicopter Is for Sale

✖

President Donald Trump has put his helicopter on the market. According to Business Insider, Trump is selling the helicopter that made frequent appearances on The Apprentice and the campaign trail. The aircraft, which was the president's personal 1989 Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, currently has a price point of $7 million.

Trump's red, white, and black helicopter was bought by the president in 2010. It has since been featured on his popular show The Apprentice and made frequent appearances while he was on the campaign trail in advance of the 2016 presidential election. Time reported that the aircraft appeared on the for-sale market by the Trump Organization in August. Canada's Aero Asset and California's Jet Edge Partners are the ones who are leading this sale. Helivalue, a helicopter appraisal business, values similar models of Trump's helicopter at $400,000 to $950,000. Eric Trump, the president's son who has been running the Trump family business while his father is in the White House, confirmed that the aircraft was for sale. He said in a statement, “We currently have three helicopters and with my father in Washington (and not even allowed to use them), we simply don’t need them all." As Time noted, the aircraft are currently located in New York, Florida, and Europe. Eric wrote that they will probably keep the two that are located in the United States.

The sale of Trump's helicopter comes amidst an interesting time for the president. Days after the Nov. 3 election took place, outlets such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that Trump's Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, would become the 46th President of the United States. Those outlets called the election for Biden shortly after Pennsylvania came in for the former vice president, pushing him over the 270 electoral college threshold to win the presidency. Since then, states such as Arizona and Georgia have been officially called for the president-elect, while Trump has picked up North Carolina.

Despite the fact that Biden is the projected president-elect, Trump has not conceded yet. On early Nov. 4, hours after the polls closed in many parts across the United States, the president falsely claimed that they had won the election. He also claimed (without evidence) that there was widespread voter "fraud." Trump has continued to say that he will challenge the outcome of the election in court, and he has already requested a recount in states such as Wisconsin.