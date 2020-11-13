Donald Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He Could Announce 2024 Bid Shortly After Biden Victory Certification

✖

President Donald Trump may be packing his bags and leaving the White House come mid-January, but he is already planning on moving back in. After President-elect Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election after flipping the key swing state of Pennsylvania on Nov. 7, the current sitting president reportedly has plans to run again in 2024, and he could announce his bid in the coming months.

This new information comes from a Thursday report from The New York Times, which cited interviews with half a dozen advisers and others close to Trump. According to the outlet, the president has reportedly told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially certified as the winner of the 2020 race, he could announce his plan to run in 2024 sometime after. The report is supported by a similar report from Axios, which cited two sources familiar with the conversations that claimed Trump told advisers he's thinking about running for president again in 2024.

Trump toying a possible 2024 run reportedly came amid ongoing conversations regarding his next steps. According to the Times, during a Wednesday White House meeting, several advisors told the president his chances of changing the results of the election are slim. According to one advisor, "he knows it's over," though he is continuing to mull different scenarios to stay in the White House. According to the outlet, Trump toying with the idea of another run would "freeze an already-crowded field of possible Republican candidates" and would allow the president to maintain the "support he showed even in defeat and could guarantee a lucrative book deal or speaking fees." If Trump were to run in 2024 and win, he would not be the only president to do so, with Grover Cleveland having served two non-consecutive terms in the 1800s making him the 22nd and 24th president.

While the president has his eyes on returning to the People's House in 2024, he still isn’t giving up on remaining there for the next four years. Although Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 election, with CNN reporting that he is on his way to securing 306 electoral college votes and a record-breaking 57% of the popular vote, Trump has refused to concede, and his campaign has launched numerous legal efforts in an attempt to overturn the election’s results. His campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania over allegations of widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities, evidence for which has not been found or provided.