Donald Trump in Tulsa: See Photos From Inside the Rally

Donald Trump held a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, and much chatter on the ground and at home were the crowds. Ahead of the rally, the POTUS claimed one million people had registered to attend the rally. This number would seem to mean the venue, which has a reported capacity of 19,000-20,000, would be maxed out with a large overflow outside. As it turns out, that was far from the case.

Andrew Little, the Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, told Forbes that their official headcount fell just below 6,200 people. Numerous seats were left empty inside the arena, especially in the upper levels. Furthermore, there appeared to be additional floor space available, and organizers quickly scrapped plans for outdoor overflow areas as the rally began. Photos came out from those in attendance, showing two stories of the day. Some noted the vast emptiness inside the venue, but others also emphasized that thousands of Trump-faithful were still there in support. Scroll through to see some photos of the event.