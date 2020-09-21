Donald Trump Threatens to Issue Executive Order Preventing Joe Biden From Being Elected President

✖

As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, President Donald Trump isn't slowing down his attacks against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Speaking at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina Saturday night, Trump threatened to sign an executive order disqualifying Biden from the election.

Addressing the crowd, Trump said, claimed that Biden is "the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics." He said that "we can joke, we can play games, we can have fun," but "you can't have this guy as your president." In a comment that sent the crowd into cheers, the president went on to suggest, "maybe I'll sign an executive order, you cannot have him as your president."

Trump talks about signing an executive order to prevent @JoeBiden from becoming president: pic.twitter.com/ARu9at5AGz — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 20, 2020

During the Saturday night rally, Trump also doubled down on his unfounded claims that Biden is unfit to hold office as he is on drugs that enhance his mental performance, stating, "they gave him a big fat shot in the a–… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?" He went on to claim that both he and Biden should be tested for drugs before participating in the upcoming presidential debates, which are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, telling the crowd that "we're going to ask for a drug test."

The president's Saturday remarks mark just the latest he has made regarding the politically charged 2020 election. Speaking with Fox News' Chris Wallace in July, Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the November election. Asked if he would accept the results, he told Wallace, "I have to see. No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time, either." That comment came amid his continued remarks regarding mail-in voting, which he has claimed will lead to the “most corrupt election" in the United States' history. At one point, he even suggested delaying the election.

His comments have sparked concern among some that Trump may refuse to vacate the office should he lose the election. As Forbes reports, former 2020 presidential hopefully Sen. Bernie Sanders warned that this "is not just idle speculation" and that Congress must "alert the American people about what that nightmarish scenario might look like in order to prepare them for that possibility and talk about what we do if that happen."

Trump and Biden are scheduled to have their first 90-minute, commercial-free debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderating. Inquisitr reports that a second debate will be held in Miami on Thursday, Oct. 15, with a final debate taking place in Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 22.