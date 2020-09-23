Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Claiming Protesters Throw Cans of Bumble Bee Tuna
President Donald Trump's Tuesday night claims that protesters threw cans of tuna at law enforcement officials amid the unrest caused by the deaths of Black Americans has stirred social media. The president made the claims while speaking his rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Tuesday night.
"Cans of tuna fish. They go out and buy tuna fish and soup. You know that, right? Because they throw it, they throw it, it's the perfect weight — tuna fish," Trump said. "They can really rip it, right? And that hits you. No, it's true. Bumble Bee brand tuna. And you can throw that, because you can put a curve on it, you can do whatever the hell you want."
“They go out and buy cans of tuna fish... Goya, I hope Goya. He’s great. Good guy. They go out and buy Goya. Because they throw it. It's the perfect weight, tuna fish, they can really rip it, right? And that hits you. No, it's true. Bumble Bee brand tuna” pic.twitter.com/BjYUcsJR4h— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 23, 2020
According to multiple outlets, including NBC News, there have been no media reports of protesters throwing cans of tuna. Snopes, however, reports that the Portland Police have claimed in a court filing that soup cans were thrown at them amid the ongoing protests there. Meanwhile, the Palmer Report seemed to suggest that Trump specifically singled out Bumble Bee because in 2018, the company was opposed to the president’s tariffs increase on China.
The company seems to be meeting the president’s Tuesday night's remarks with humor. Responding in a tweet, Bumble Bee said, "Eat em. Don't throw em." The company, however, is not the only one reacting to the comments.
I didn't realize all the Bumble Bee Tuna I have in my pantry is now considered stockpiling weapons.
Interesting.— 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) September 23, 2020
prevnext
200,000 Americans dead and um, huh. ok...the president of this country is talking about imaginary violence by Bumble Bee tuna cans? https://t.co/EltW60WbyV— alyssa GrudgePAC mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) September 23, 2020
Somewhere, executives at Bumble Bee brand tuna are getting frantic texts.— Mask wearing and still pretty distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) September 23, 2020
prevnext
Trump's soup-throwing story expands to include cans of Bumble Bee Tuna.
[I wonder whether it's "Solid" or "Chunk Light."]— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 23, 2020
When the people who work for Bumble Bee sees why their tuna fish brand is trending. pic.twitter.com/pjeLrwQzag— Happy Cowboys Fan. (@AwesomeBamon) September 23, 2020
prevnext
Just got pulled over with a trunk full of Bumble Bee tuna.— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) September 23, 2020
I've located the an Antifa weapons cache at my local Kroger. So much Bumble Bee. There are rumors of soup cans also stashed at this location. Please send in DHS. pic.twitter.com/rLStI5cU4N— Tiger Trump (@Donnie_Exotic) September 23, 2020
prevnext
I'm an Antifa member. Does anyone know if Walmart's generic tuna fish cans are as harmful as Bumble Bee brand?— John Giovanni Pierni (@jpierni) September 23, 2020
Bumble Bee? Chicken of the Sea?— Miss Laurie Lehner (@AndTheBandAides) September 23, 2020
This bitch thinks we can afford name brand tuna to throw after one stimulus check in March. pic.twitter.com/WoqG7vBRhO
prevnext
The Bumble Bee Tuna Marketing team right now... pic.twitter.com/iD7YfoNo0t— JudgeYouHarshly (@JudgeYouHarshly) September 23, 2020
First Goya beans, now Bumblebee tuna. If a president is doing paid endorsements, you'd think he could aim higher.— I Smoked A Can Of Bumble Bee Tuna (@Dknight10k) September 23, 2020
prevnext
So does Bumble Bee need to put a warning on their tuna now? "Not appropriate for use as a weapon." https://t.co/yiSSu2yVA7— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 23, 2020
Trump says suburban women should be scared. But, we have Bumble Bee tuna and Campbell's soup which are apparently weapons. We can take care of ourselves. 😂😂— Kimma (@Kimma_S) September 23, 2020
prev
I think I’m doing this wrong, I’ve been stockpiling Starkist, rather than Bumble Bee canned tuna for the Second Civil War. 🤦🏼♀️— Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) September 23, 2020