Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Claiming Protesters Throw Cans of Bumble Bee Tuna

President Donald Trump's Tuesday night claims that protesters threw cans of tuna at law enforcement officials amid the unrest caused by the deaths of Black Americans has stirred social media. The president made the claims while speaking his rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

"Cans of tuna fish. They go out and buy tuna fish and soup. You know that, right? Because they throw it, they throw it, it's the perfect weight — tuna fish," Trump said. "They can really rip it, right? And that hits you. No, it's true. Bumble Bee brand tuna. And you can throw that, because you can put a curve on it, you can do whatever the hell you want."

“They go out and buy cans of tuna fish... Goya, I hope Goya. He’s great. Good guy. They go out and buy Goya. Because they throw it. It's the perfect weight, tuna fish, they can really rip it, right? And that hits you. No, it's true. Bumble Bee brand tuna” pic.twitter.com/BjYUcsJR4h — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 23, 2020

According to multiple outlets, including NBC News, there have been no media reports of protesters throwing cans of tuna. Snopes, however, reports that the Portland Police have claimed in a court filing that soup cans were thrown at them amid the ongoing protests there. Meanwhile, the Palmer Report seemed to suggest that Trump specifically singled out Bumble Bee because in 2018, the company was opposed to the president’s tariffs increase on China.

The company seems to be meeting the president’s Tuesday night's remarks with humor. Responding in a tweet, Bumble Bee said, "Eat em. Don't throw em." The company, however, is not the only one reacting to the comments.