Donald Trump Says Stimulus Bill Will Happen After the Election

The next stimulus bill will not manifest until after Election Day. After months of negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the goalpost for the bill has been pushed back by at least a week, that according to President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday promised the "best stimulus package you've ever seen" would happen after the election.

Speaking to reporters at the White House with just a week to go until Americans across the country head to the polls, the president indicated that any hope for a pre-Election Day deal is now off the table. Declaring that "our people should get it," the president, when asked about when a package would be approved, said, "after the election." He also criticized Pelosi, reiterating his claims that Democrats are only seeking bailouts for blue states and cities.

"Our people should get it — the stimulus. But Nancy Pelosi is only interested in bailing out badly run, crime-ridden Democrat cities and states. That's all she's interested in. She's not interested in helping the people," he said. "After the election, we'll get the best stimulus package you've ever seen because I think we're going to take back the House because of her."

His remarks echoed that of White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah, who on Tuesday suggested that a stimulus relief bill deal would happen within the next few "weeks" rather than days. Appearing on Fox & Friends Tuesday, Farah stated that "we are confident that we can get something in the coming weeks. We are hoping within weeks. I don't want to get too ahead of any announcements."

Pelosi and Mnuchin have been at the negotiation table for weeks. Their discussions first began following the July introduction of the GOP's HEALS Act proposal and resumed in late September after the talks had reached a "tragic impasse" in early August. Although they had been pushing to reach a deal and have a stimulus bill written, passed through both chambers of Congress, and signed by Trump by Nov. 3, recent reports have suggested that doing so is no longer possible. Along with Pelosi and Mnuchin still working out the final details of the bill, the Senate, following a Monday vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, adjourned until Monday, Nov. 9, meaning any possible relief bill would be unable to make it to the Senate floor until on or after that date.