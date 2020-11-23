Donald Trump Slammed By Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Over COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Stop Golfing and Concede'

✖

Donald Trump got verbally slammed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan over his COVID-19 pandemic response, with Hogan tweeting to Trump that he should "stop golfing and concede." Hogan tweeted the comment after Trump shared a Breitbart article that purported Hogan has "paid for flawed coronavirus tests from South Korea." According to NBC News affiliate WBAL, Hogan disputes the allegations that the test he purchased from overseas are faulty.

"This RINO [Republican In Name Only] will never make the grade," Trump wrote in his tweet. "Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for!" Hogan, who is a Republican, retweeted the post and fired back at the outgoing U.S. president by criticizing him for putting governors in the position of having to track down their own tests rather than providing them. He then made his comment about Trump's frequency on the golf course and demanded that he concede the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, the president-elect.

If you had done your job, America's governors wouldn't have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland. Stop golfing and concede. https://t.co/tCXO8etxge — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, Hogan had elaborated on his stance regarding Trump's refusal to concede the election. "I have confidence that on January 20th, the president-elect is going to be sworn in," Hogan said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union. "But I'm not sure I could say that I'm confident that the president's going to do the right thing."

"We used to go supervise elections around the world. And we were the most respected country with respect to elections and now we're beginning to look like we're a Banana Republic," he went on to say. "It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It just gets more bizarre every single day." Hogan then shared some harsh words for his own party, saying that it embarrasses him that more of his fellow GOP members have not urged Trump to concede.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/jw5Aybp5N5 #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/wFNFsPP7bJ — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020

Trump is currently engaged in multiple lawsuits in various states, where he alleges mass voter fraud caused Biden to earn more votes. To date, his legal team has yet to produce concrete evidence of this claim. Recently, a ballot recount in Georgia — one of the contested states — determined that Biden was indeed the winner there.