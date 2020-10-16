Donald Trump Shouting 'So Cute' to Savannah Guthrie as She Grills Him During Town Hall Lights up Social Media

During his NBC Town Hall, President Donald Trump shouted "so cute" to moderator Savannah Guthrie as she grilled him on important topics, and it has social media fired up. Things seemed to go south when Guthrie asked Trump about his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as negatively compared to how many European countries handled it. Trump offered some statistics he believed made his argument, adding: "I knew you would be doing this, I know you very well."

Next, Guthrie asked Trump about his past deflections when asked to denounce white supremacy, which made him visibly upset. "You always do this, you have done this to me and everybody. I denounced white supremacy, I have denounced it for years, you always do this, you always start off with a question. You didn’t ask Joe Biden if he denounces Antifa."

After talking over moderator Savannah Guthrie, ignoring questions about QAnon, Trump says "So cute." pic.twitter.com/gOdj0sKdBo — The Recount (@therecount) October 16, 2020

Guthrie then questioned Trump about right-wing conspiracy group QAnon, he replied, "I don't know about QAnon, you tell me all about it and let’s waste the whole show." He then, again, inquired why Guthrie hasn't asked Biden about Antifa. She replied that it's because she was not currently sitting and talking with Biden, to which Trump laughed and made his "so cute" quip. The moment got a big response out of social media users, and you can scroll down to read what they are saying.