Donald Trump Shares Message About ‘Invisible Enemy’ Coronavirus in New Video, and Social Media Weighs In

President Donald Trump is continuing to address the nation about the coronavirus pandemic, but his latest message about “the invisible enemy” is drawing mixed reactions from social media. In a video shared to his Twitter account Wednesday, Trump urged Americans to remain “strong and united” amid the ongoing pandemic, promising them the nation that “we will prevail” and overcome.

“I want to thank all Americans for pulling together, for coming together, for doing what they have to do — it’s been incredible, it’s been inspirational,” Trump said in part. “All over the world they’re watching, but all over the world they also have problems. It’s in over 120 countries… it’s called the invisible enemy and that’s what it is, it’s an invisible enemy. But we’re doing tremendous work, the truckers, the doctors, the nurses, everybody, they just doing tremendously.”

STRONG & UNITED, WE WILL PREVAIL! pic.twitter.com/T6UCyaPRIy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The minute-long speech, as with most of his comments in recent days and weeks, quickly drew a flurry of responses from both those supporting the measures Trump has taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and those who have criticized him.

Keep scrolling to see how social media users responded to the president’s message.

“No, [Cadet Bone Spurs] is not a wartime president, despite his painting [Covid-19] as an ‘invisible enemy,’” responded one person. “We remember his previous efforts to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus.”

Thank you, President Trump.



You actions banning travel from China saved lives.



Thank you for declaring a national emergency to get necessary state funding,



as well as working to get $ to working class families.



You helped save lives. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 18, 2020

“Thank you Trump for your leadership in this time!” added another.

“A message to stay strong and united would mean a lot more coming from a President who doesn’t scapegoat Asian Americans by calling the coronavirus the Chinese Virus every other tweet to deflect responsibility from his own failure in leadership,” wrote one medical professional in response to Trump’s continued use of “the Chinese Virus” in reference to the coronavirus.

“Chinese Americans and all Asian Americans are not Trump’s punching bag to turn to whenever the Dow Jones Industrial Average takes a nosedive,” that same person continued. “We are human beings who care for our families and for all Americans. We are all in this together to fight COVID-19, the coronavirus.”

“We are stronger and more united than we have ever been before because of President Trump’s support and policies!” praised one person. “We love you, Mr. President!”

If you cared a/b America you’d resign. You misled people who are now dying.



Do we test people returning to the US? No. You. Liar.



Can anyone get a test & are they beautiful? No. You. Liar.



Do everyone a favor & get out of the WH. You couldn’t even do a 1 min video w/o editing — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) March 18, 2020

“You are a miserable person,” tweeted somebody else. “I am united with our nation, but not you.”

“The United States will beat this,” proclaimed one Twitter user. “I am grateful we have President Trump and his leadership to guide us through these tough times. We will emerge stronger than ever before.”

“If you had one shred of concern for the American people, you would have already resigned,” added another person.

“GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER!” commented somebody else.

“If you’d acted in January when your were 1st briefed about the [coronavirus], lives would have been saved,” tweeted one person. “You downplayed it bc your biggest priority is: Individual 1.”

I have total confidence we will bounce back in a short time pic.twitter.com/dwjeZMQJ80 — Just M Today🇺🇸 (@MrsMogul) March 18, 2020

“President Trump brings the people together in a time of need, keeping us informed and safe,” shared somebody else. “He is the President with Heart.”

“No one has confidence in you. You are not credible. We need a real person we can believe in,” commented another. “Unfortunately that has never been can be or will be you.”

“A man who works day and night,” wrote one. “Donald Trump is always full of energy and optimism, nothing is too big for him, he deserves to be honored every day President Trump’s performance and leadership are phenomenal and everyone benefits.”

“We will not forget that just 3 weeks ago you were at the CDC wearing your bulls– MAGA hat mocking and belittling people who were demanding the truth and calling for widespread testing,” added somebody else. “You made a bad situation catastrophically worse. Nice work.”

“Thank you President Trump! We love you,” reacted another. “Thank you for the incredible leadership. Americans will recover from this disruption and emerge with stronger spirit and love!”

The first US #coronavirus & S. Korea was detected on SAME DAY. By late Jan., Seoul had medical companies starting to work on a diagnostic test — one was approved a week later. Today, the U.S. isn’t even close to meeting test demand. https://t.co/QS2Skn2AGv pic.twitter.com/Q6PHWOw1PU — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) March 18, 2020

“We are standing strong!” commented one person, adding an American flag emoji.